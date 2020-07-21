Are Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Monday, shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) marked $11.41 per share versus a previous $11.83 closing price. With having a -3.55% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DCOM showed a fall of -45.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.36 – $22.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -33.86% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on DCOM shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DCOM under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 20th, 2020. Additionally, DCOM shares got another “Outperform” rating from Raymond James, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 19th, 2019. On the other hand, Sandler O’Neill Downgrade the “Hold” rating for DCOM shares, as published in the report on February 13th, 2019. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of DCOM shares, based on the price prediction for DCOM, indicating that the shares will jump from $21 to $22, giving the shares “Underweight” rating based on their report from January 2nd, 2018. Another “Neutral” rating came from Piper Jaffray.

The present dividend yield for DCOM owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DCOM is currently recording an average of 241.81K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.57%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.28%with -6.17% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.32, indicating growth from the present price of $11.41, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DCOM or pass.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare DCOM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.28 for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., while the value 7.51 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.93 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -27.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 7.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 77.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DCOM in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in DCOM by 0.15% in the first quarter, owning 3.47 million shares of DCOM stocks, with the value of $47.71 million after the purchase of an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in DCOM shares changed 5.69% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.14 million shares of company, all valued at $15.59 million after the acquisition of additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $14.4 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.24% in the first quarter, now owning 14,616 shares valued at $6.4 million after the acquisition of the additional 466352 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 77.40% of DCOM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.