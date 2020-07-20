Here’s Why ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Friday, shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) marked $30.97 per share versus a previous $30.35 closing price. With having a 2.04% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ArcBest Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ARCB showed a rise of 12.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.54 – $32.46 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 25.65% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wolfe Research equity researchers changed the status of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares from “Peer Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on ARCB shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ARCB under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on June 17th, 2020. Additionally, ARCB shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 3rd, 2020. On May 6th, 2020, Cowen Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $33 to $25. On the other hand, Stifel Upgrade the “Buy” rating for ARCB shares, as published in the report on March 20th, 2020. Loop Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of ARCB shares, based on the price prediction for ARCB, indicating that the shares will jump to $30, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 3rd, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $30 price target according to the report published in May 22nd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ARCB owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ArcBest Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.05. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ARCB is currently recording an average of 212.28K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.17%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.41%with 11.32% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $28.38, indicating growth from the present price of $30.97, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ARCB or pass.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ARCB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 22.23 for ArcBest Corporation, while the value 13.78 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.39 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -36.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 91.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ARCB in the recent period. That is how JPMorgan Investment Management, I now has an increase position in ARCB by 15.42% in the first quarter, owning 1.26 million shares of ARCB stocks, with the value of $33.45 million after the purchase of an additional 168,558 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in ARCB shares changed 16.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 978939 shares of company, all valued at $25.95 million after the acquisition of additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Managem acquired a new position in ArcBest Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $13.99 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.14% in the first quarter, now owning 733 shares valued at $13.75 million after the acquisition of the additional 518627 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Scopus Asset Management LP increased their position by 0.82% during the first quarter, now owning 440402 ARCB shares, now holding the value of $11.68 million in ARCB with the purchase of the additional 440,402 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 91.00% of ARCB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.