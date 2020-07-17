Digging Up the Details on The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)

On Thursday, shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) marked $16.15 per share versus a previous $16.11 closing price. With having a 0.25% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The Shyft Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SHYF showed a fall of -10.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.01 – $20.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.69% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for SHYF owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SHYF is currently recording an average of 379.68K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.60%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.25%with 9.20% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $21.75, indicating growth from the present price of $16.15, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SHYF or pass.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare SHYF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.11 for The Shyft Group, Inc., while the value 11.43 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.23 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 101.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 76.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SHYF in the recent period. That is how AllianceBernstein LP now has an increase position in SHYF by 516.13% in the first quarter, owning 1.25 million shares of SHYF stocks, with the value of $21.07 million after the purchase of an additional 1,048,054 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in SHYF shares changed 1.01% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 669011 shares of company, all valued at $11.27 million after the acquisition of additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $9.62 million, and Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.20% in the first quarter, now owning 22,992 shares valued at $9.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 570045 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 76.50% of SHYF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.