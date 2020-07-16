Digging Through Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) marked $179.00 per share versus a previous $178.10 closing price. With having a 0.51% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ferrari N.V., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RACE showed a rise of 8.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $127.73 – $180.95 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 10.53% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on RACE shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RACE under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on April 28th, 2020. Additionally, RACE shares got another “Buy” rating from HSBC Securities. On the other hand, Societe Generale Upgrade the “Buy” rating for RACE shares, as published in the report on August 5th, 2019. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of RACE shares, based on the price prediction for RACE. Another “Outperform” rating came from Credit Suisse, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in June 20th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for RACE owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RACE is currently recording an average of 245.37K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.88%with 1.76% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $153.73, indicating growth from the present price of $179.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RACE or pass.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is based in the Italy and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare RACE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 39.91 for Ferrari N.V., while the value 44.09 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.49 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -20.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 33.72%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 41.77% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RACE in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in RACE by 1.33% in the first quarter, owning 7.69 million shares of RACE stocks, with the value of $1.31 billion after the purchase of an additional 101,027 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AKO Capital LLP also increased their stake in RACE shares changed 4.15% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.55 million shares of company, all valued at $436.56 million after the acquisition of additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Ferrari N.V. during the first quarter, with the value of $216.41 million. At the present, 41.77% of RACE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.