The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

On Tuesday, shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) marked $119.18 per share versus a previous $117.71 closing price. With having a 1.25% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of EastGroup Properties, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EGP showed a fall of -10.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $83.40 – $142.69 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.82% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) shares to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on March 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including Evercore ISI, also published their reports on EGP shares. Evercore ISI repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EGP under “In-line” rating, in the report published on April 23rd, 2019. Additionally, EGP shares got another “Hold” rating from Jefferies, setting a target price of $99 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 30th, 2018. On June 1st, 2018, Stifel Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $93 to $103. On the other hand, SunTrust Upgrade the “Hold” rating for EGP shares, as published in the report on January 22nd, 2018. Sandler O’Neill seems to be going bullish on the price of EGP shares, based on the price prediction for EGP. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for EGP owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with EastGroup Properties, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 83.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 12.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EGP is currently recording an average of 296.04K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.05%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.96%with 1.32% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $116.08, indicating growth from the present price of $119.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EGP or pass.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare EGP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 37.19 for EastGroup Properties, Inc., while the value 51.42 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.21 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 30.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EGP in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in EGP by 3.73% in the first quarter, owning 2.21 million shares of EGP stocks, with the value of $262.45 million after the purchase of an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Charles Schwab Investment Managem also increased their stake in EGP shares changed 16.79% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 846031 shares of company, all valued at $100.35 million after the acquisition of additional 121,621 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $94.75 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.87% in the first quarter, now owning 62,143 shares valued at $90.46 million after the acquisition of the additional 762670 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their position by 4.29% during the first quarter, now owning 746059 EGP shares, now holding the value of $88.49 million in EGP with the purchase of the additional 73,086 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.50% of EGP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.