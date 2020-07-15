ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI): What’s Inside the Story?

On Tuesday, shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) marked $183.47 per share versus a previous $181.06 closing price. With having a 1.33% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ICU Medical, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ICUI showed a fall of -1.95% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $148.89 – $259.72 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -1.91% in the period of the last 200 days.

CJS Securities equity researchers changed the status of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Market Outperform” rating in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including KeyBanc Capital Markets, also published their reports on ICUI shares. KeyBanc Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ICUI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on March 18th, 2020. Additionally, ICUI shares got another “Outperform” rating from Raymond James. On the other hand, Sidoti Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for ICUI shares, as published in the report on June 20th, 2017. Gabelli & Co seems to be going bullish on the price of ICUI shares, based on the price prediction for ICUI, indicating that the shares will jump to $128, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 11th, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from ROTH Capital, providing a prediction for $128 price target according to the report published in November 6th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for ICUI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ICU Medical, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 55.09. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ICUI is currently recording an average of 175.58K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.19%with -2.04% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $219.00, indicating growth from the present price of $183.47, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ICUI or pass.

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare ICUI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 45.42 for ICU Medical, Inc., while the value 24.09 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.04 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 242.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ICUI in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in ICUI by 3.46% in the first quarter, owning 2.67 million shares of ICUI stocks, with the value of $492.89 million after the purchase of an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ICUI shares changed 0.02% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.82 million shares of company, all valued at $335.57 million after the acquisition of additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Investment Management, I acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $103.72 million, and Citadel Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.13% in the first quarter, now owning 60,938 shares valued at $90.74 million after the acquisition of the additional 492308 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Nitorum Capital LP increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 460038 ICUI shares, now holding the value of $84.79 million in ICUI with the purchase of the additional 2,074 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.20% of ICUI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.