How Does Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stack Up For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) marked $62.28 per share versus a previous $61.98 closing price. With having a 0.48% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ormat Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ORA showed a fall of -16.43% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $55.22 – $87.07 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.30% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on July 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on ORA shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ORA under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on June 11th, 2020. Additionally, ORA shares got another “Market Perform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 24th, 2019. On March 6th, 2019, JP Morgan Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $60. On the other hand, JP Morgan Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for ORA shares, as published in the report on August 9th, 2018. Guggenheim seems to be going bullish on the price of ORA shares, based on the price prediction for ORA. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for ORA owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ORA is currently recording an average of 347.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.32%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.30%with 2.20% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.00, indicating growth from the present price of $62.28, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ORA or pass.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare ORA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 36.25 for Ormat Technologies, Inc., while the value 29.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.72 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -45.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.14%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 79.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ORA in the recent period. That is how ORIX USA Corp. now has an increase position in ORA by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 10.99 million shares of ORA stocks, with the value of $697.66 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ORA shares changed 1.30% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.97 million shares of company, all valued at $251.91 million after the acquisition of additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $198.77 million, and Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.26% in the first quarter, now owning 271,741 shares valued at $170.43 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.68 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased their position by 8.04% during the first quarter, now owning 1.5 million ORA shares, now holding the value of $95.46 million in ORA with the purchase of the additional 41,442 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 79.00% of ORA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.