Digging Up the Details on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

On Tuesday, shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) marked $135.17 per share versus a previous $135.36 closing price. With having a -0.14% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Paylocity Holding Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PCTY showed a rise of 11.88% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $66.98 – $156.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 14.62% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares from “Sector Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on June 18th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Sandler, also published their reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PCTY under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on May 22nd, 2020. Additionally, PCTY shares got another “Hold” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 16th, 2020. On March 18th, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $145 to $125. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Resumed the “Sector Perform” rating for PCTY shares, as published in the report on October 31st, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of PCTY shares, based on the price prediction for PCTY, indicating that the shares will jump to $105, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from October 25th, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from Mizuho.

The present dividend yield for PCTY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Paylocity Holding Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 68.65. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 22.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PCTY is currently recording an average of 679.04K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.25%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.54%with -6.02% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $131.62, indicating growth from the present price of $135.17, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PCTY or pass.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare PCTY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 108.31 for Paylocity Holding Corporation, while the value 84.22 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.25 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 38.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 31.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 75.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PCTY in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in PCTY by 57.39% in the first quarter, owning 5.56 million shares of PCTY stocks, with the value of $810.86 million after the purchase of an additional 2,026,615 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in PCTY shares changed 5.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.45 million shares of company, all valued at $503.4 million after the acquisition of additional 185,432 shares during the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors, Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $359.05 million, and Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 20.29% in the first quarter, now owning 172,673 shares valued at $149.38 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.02 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Granahan Investment Management, I increased their position by 0.83% during the first quarter, now owning 702234 PCTY shares, now holding the value of $102.45 million in PCTY with the purchase of the additional 98,896 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 75.50% of PCTY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.