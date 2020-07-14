Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)

On Monday, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) marked $84.69 per share versus a previous $85.65 closing price. With having a -1.12% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CW showed a fall of -39.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $70.56 – $149.90 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -28.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 15th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on CW shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CW under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 1st, 2019. Additionally, CW shares got another “Buy” rating from Stifel. On November 8th, 2018, BofA/Merrill Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $150 to $135. On the other hand, William Blair Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for CW shares, as published in the report on July 2nd, 2018. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of CW shares, based on the price prediction for CW. Another “Hold” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 16th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for CW owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Curtiss-Wright Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.43. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CW is currently recording an average of 302.40K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.36%with -4.69% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $127.60, indicating growth from the present price of $84.69, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CW or pass.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare CW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.98 for Curtiss-Wright Corporation, while the value 11.98 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 7.07 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 11.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 81.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CW in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CW by 1.96% in the first quarter, owning 3.93 million shares of CW stocks, with the value of $393.78 million after the purchase of an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, PRIMECAP Management Co. also increased their stake in CW shares changed 25.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.67 million shares of company, all valued at $167.23 million after the acquisition of additional 340,720 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $156.07 million, and Boston Partners Global Investors, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 21.35% in the first quarter, now owning 216,913 shares valued at $123.64 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.23 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 81.60% of CW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.