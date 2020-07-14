Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

On Monday, shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) marked $13.03 per share versus a previous $13.23 closing price. With having a -1.51% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HOLI showed a fall of -20.60% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.52 – $18.79 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.90% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on November 4th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on HOLI shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HOLI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on April 17th, 2019. Additionally, HOLI shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for HOLI shares, as published in the report on August 15th, 2018. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of HOLI shares, based on the price prediction for HOLI. Another “Buy” rating came from Citigroup.

The present dividend yield for HOLI owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.35. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -35.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HOLI is currently recording an average of 263.12K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.24%with -5.10% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.97, indicating growth from the present price of $13.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HOLI or pass.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare HOLI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.65 for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., while the value 6.42 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.70 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 17.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 40.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HOLI in the recent period. That is how Davis Selected Advisers LP now has an increase position in HOLI by 1.43% in the first quarter, owning 6.7 million shares of HOLI stocks, with the value of $83.65 million after the purchase of an additional 94,350 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Credit Suisse Securities also increased their stake in HOLI shares changed 0.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.39 million shares of company, all valued at $29.79 million after the acquisition of additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $26.94 million, and FIL Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.36% in the first quarter, now owning 180,080 shares valued at $26.29 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.1 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. increased their position by 0.97% during the first quarter, now owning 2.06 million HOLI shares, now holding the value of $25.73 million in HOLI with the purchase of the additional 181,959 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.80% of HOLI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.