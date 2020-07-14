Is Verso Corporation (VRS) a great play right now?

On Monday, shares of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) marked $11.70 per share versus a previous $11.70 closing price. VRS showed a fall of -35.11% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.61 – $19.49 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -20.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

BWS Financial equity researchers changed the status of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) shares from “Strong Buy” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 10th, 2020. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on VRS shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VRS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 13th, 2019. Additionally, VRS shares got another “Neutral” rating from B. Riley FBR, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 12th, 2019. On November 8th, 2018, B. Riley FBR Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $45 to $47. On the other hand, BWS Financial Reiterated the “Strong Buy” rating for VRS shares, as published in the report on August 8th, 2018. B. Riley FBR, Inc. seems to be going bullish on the price of VRS shares, based on the price prediction for VRS, indicating that the shares will jump from $11.25 to $20, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from December 20th, 2017. Another “Strong Buy” rating came from BWS Financial, providing a prediction for $20 price target according to the report published in November 17th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for VRS owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -26.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Verso Corporation (VRS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VRS is currently recording an average of 278.56K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.13%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.91%with -2.26% of loss in the last seven days.

Verso Corporation (VRS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare VRS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.89 for Verso Corporation, while the value 17.21 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.01 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -43.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VRS in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in VRS by 0.45% in the first quarter, owning 2.91 million shares of VRS stocks, with the value of $41.84 million after the purchase of an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in VRS shares changed 1.62% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.41 million shares of company, all valued at $34.72 million after the acquisition of additional 38,497 shares during the last quarter.

SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verso Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $32.24 million, and Skylands Capital LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 20.02% in the first quarter, now owning 132,450 shares valued at $11.42 million after the acquisition of the additional 793900 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased their position by 39.20% during the first quarter, now owning 777024 VRS shares, now holding the value of $11.17 million in VRS with the purchase of the additional 298,020 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.00% of VRS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.