Digging Up the Details on Qiwi plc (QIWI)

On Monday, shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) marked $18.19 per share versus a previous $18.02 closing price. With having a 0.94% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Qiwi plc, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. QIWI showed a fall of -6.04% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.62 – $25.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 7.64% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on November 25th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on QIWI shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking QIWI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on May 16th, 2019. Additionally, QIWI shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for QIWI shares, as published in the report on July 26th, 2017. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of QIWI shares, based on the price prediction for QIWI, indicating that the shares will jump from $15 to $23, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from April 10th, 2017. Another “Neutral” rating came from Credit Suisse, providing a prediction for $23 price target according to the report published in April 7th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for QIWI owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 18.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Qiwi plc (QIWI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while QIWI is currently recording an average of 389.56K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.91%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.80%with -0.87% of loss in the last seven days.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) is based in the Cyprus and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare QIWI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.69 for Qiwi plc, while the value 7.52 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.16 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 33.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.86%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in QIWI in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in QIWI by 9.92% in the first quarter, owning 2 million shares of QIWI stocks, with the value of $27.87 million after the purchase of an additional 180,380 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in QIWI shares changed 21.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.62 million shares of company, all valued at $22.56 million after the acquisition of additional 286,605 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Asset Management acquired a new position in Qiwi plc during the first quarter, with the value of $21.03 million, and Perpetual Investment Management L increased their stake in the company’s shares by 213.77% in the first quarter, now owning 719,435 shares valued at $14.73 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.06 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 86.60% of QIWI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.