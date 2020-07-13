Digging Up the Details on AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

On Friday, shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) marked $1113.59 per share versus a previous $1107.76 closing price. With having a 0.53% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of AutoZone, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AZO showed a fall of -6.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $684.91 – $1274.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 2.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wolfe Research, also published their reports on AZO shares. Wolfe Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AZO under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 25th, 2020. Additionally, AZO shares got another “Outperform” rating from Wedbush, setting a target price of $1120 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 16th, 2020. On the other hand, Wedbush Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for AZO shares, as published in the report on January 6th, 2020. Wolfe Research seems to be going bullish on the price of AZO shares, based on the price prediction for AZO. Another “Buy” rating came from Nomura.

The present dividend yield for AZO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with AutoZone, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.32. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -91.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AZO is currently recording an average of 249.71K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.11%with -3.08% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $1269.87, indicating growth from the present price of $1113.59, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AZO or pass.

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare AZO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.38 for AutoZone, Inc., while the value 16.11 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 67.97 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 50.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AZO in the recent period. That is how Boston Partners Global Investors, now has an increase position in AZO by 75.73% in the first quarter, owning 801195 shares of AZO stocks, with the value of $919.66 million after the purchase of an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fiera Capital Corp. also increased their stake in AZO shares changed 8.27% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 655807 shares of company, all valued at $752.77 million after the acquisition of additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter.

Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $722.24 million, and Nordea Investment Management AB increased their stake in the company’s shares by 211.51% in the first quarter, now owning 354,421 shares valued at $599.17 million after the acquisition of the additional 521989 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 96.50% of AZO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.