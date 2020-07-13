Analyzing Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) From Top to Bottom,

On Friday, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) marked $34.27 per share versus a previous $33.78 closing price. With having a 1.45% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Acushnet Holdings Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GOLF showed a rise of 5.45% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $20.65 – $37.12 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 16.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

ROTH Capital equity researchers changed the status of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on May 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including Compass Point, also published their reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GOLF under “Sell” rating, in the report published on April 21st, 2020. Additionally, GOLF shares got another “Underweight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 14th, 2020. On March 12th, 2020, Compass Point Upgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $24.25. On the other hand, Jefferies Downgrade the “Hold” rating for GOLF shares, as published in the report on January 7th, 2020. Imperial Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of GOLF shares, based on the price prediction for GOLF, indicating that the shares will jump from $24 to $27, giving the shares “In-line” rating based on their report from November 1st, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from Compass Point, providing a prediction for $27 price target according to the report published in October 29th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for GOLF owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Acushnet Holdings Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 33.24. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GOLF is currently recording an average of 489.17K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.77%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.09%with -0.81% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.91, indicating growth from the present price of $34.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GOLF or pass.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare GOLF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.26 for Acushnet Holdings Corp., while the value 23.95 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.26 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 9.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 49.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GOLF in the recent period. That is how Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment now has an increase position in GOLF by — in the first quarter, owning 3.21 million shares of GOLF stocks, with the value of $107.24 million after the purchase of an additional 3,208,938 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in GOLF shares changed 0.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.08 million shares of company, all valued at $103.1 million after the acquisition of additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $94.31 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.57% in the first quarter, now owning 83,290 shares valued at $80.66 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.41 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 4.85% during the first quarter, now owning 1.53 million GOLF shares, now holding the value of $51.25 million in GOLF with the purchase of the additional 37,674 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 49.30% of GOLF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.