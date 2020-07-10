Are Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) marked $11.00 per share versus a previous $11.40 closing price. With having a -3.51% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Teekay LNG Partners L.P., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TGP showed a fall of -29.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.00 – $16.74 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on January 22nd, 2019. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on TGP shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TGP under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 28th, 2018. Additionally, TGP shares got another “Hold” rating from Deutsche Bank. On November 21st, 2016, Stifel Initiated an Hold rating and increased its price target to $14.50. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for TGP shares, as published in the report on September 9th, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of TGP shares, based on the price prediction for TGP, indicating that the shares will jump from $29 to $23, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from December 17th, 2015. Another “Neutral” rating came from Seaport Global Securities.

The present dividend yield for TGP owners is set at 0.09, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Teekay LNG Partners L.P., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TGP is currently recording an average of 305.44K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.72%with -4.35% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.33, indicating growth from the present price of $11.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TGP or pass.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) is based in the Bermuda and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare TGP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.13 for Teekay LNG Partners L.P., while the value 3.97 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.91 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 49.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 15.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 33.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TGP in the recent period. That is how Invesco Advisers, Inc. now has an increase position in TGP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 1.88 million shares of TGP stocks, with the value of $21 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Beach Investment Counsel, Inc. also increased their stake in TGP shares changed 7.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.39 million shares of company, all valued at $15.57 million after the acquisition of additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter.

Ancient Art LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $12.89 million, and FIAM LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 40.40% in the first quarter, now owning 325,361 shares valued at $12.62 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.13 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 33.70% of TGP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.