The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)

On Wednesday, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) marked $9.81 per share versus a previous $9.46 closing price. With having a 3.70% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Liberty Latin America Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LILA showed a fall of -49.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.21 – $19.91 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -33.33% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 12th, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on LILA shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LILA under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on October 17th, 2019. Additionally, LILA shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 25th, 2019. On April 4th, 2019, Macquarie Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $26. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Upgrade the “Equal-Weight” rating for LILA shares, as published in the report on April 3rd, 2018. HSBC Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of LILA shares, based on the price prediction for LILA. Another “Underweight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 6th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for LILA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Liberty Latin America Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -7.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LILA is currently recording an average of 310.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.58%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.16%with 0.93% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $14.63, indicating growth from the present price of $9.81, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LILA or pass.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare LILA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Liberty Latin America Ltd., while the value 98.10 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.21 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 77.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 75.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LILA in the recent period. That is how �she Capital Management LP now has an increase position in LILA by 10.40% in the first quarter, owning 4.62 million shares of LILA stocks, with the value of $46.07 million after the purchase of an additional 435,349 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in LILA shares changed 0.51% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.93 million shares of company, all valued at $29.23 million after the acquisition of additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $20.2 million, and S & Co., Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 13.69% in the first quarter, now owning 165,104 shares valued at $13.67 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.37 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, River Road Asset Management LLC increased their position by 0.38% during the first quarter, now owning 1.02 million LILA shares, now holding the value of $10.19 million in LILA with the purchase of the additional 96,160 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 75.40% of LILA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.