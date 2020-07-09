Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC)

On Wednesday, shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) marked $9.46 per share versus a previous $9.58 closing price. With having a -1.25% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Horizon Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HBNC showed a fall of -50.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.42 – $19.48 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -35.37% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Jaffray equity researchers changed the status of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on October 6th, 2016. Other analysts, including FIG Partners, also published their reports on HBNC shares. FIG Partners repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HBNC under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 14th, 2016. Additionally, HBNC shares got another “Hold” rating from Sandler O’Neill.

The present dividend yield for HBNC owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HBNC is currently recording an average of 201.43K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.72%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.82%with -11.51% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.60, indicating growth from the present price of $9.46, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HBNC or pass.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare HBNC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.33 for Horizon Bancorp, Inc., while the value 8.65 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.50 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 10.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 53.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HBNC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in HBNC by 3.11% in the first quarter, owning 2.5 million shares of HBNC stocks, with the value of $25.7 million after the purchase of an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in HBNC shares changed 1.92% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.95 million shares of company, all valued at $19.97 million after the acquisition of additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $13.68 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.30% in the first quarter, now owning 61,800 shares valued at $12.59 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.23 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 53.40% of HBNC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.