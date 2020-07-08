Is So-Young International Inc. (SY) a great play right now?

On Tuesday, shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) marked $14.11 per share versus a previous $14.63 closing price. With having a -3.55% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of So-Young International Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SY showed a rise of 15.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.03 – $17.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 25.09% in the period of the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank equity researchers changed the status of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on SY shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 5th, 2019. Additionally, SY shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 28th, 2019. On the other hand, Canaccord Genuity Initiated the “Buy” rating for SY shares, as published in the report on May 28th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -11.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of So-Young International Inc. (SY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SY is currently recording an average of 649.87K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.84%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.35%with 4.06% of gain in the last seven days.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare SY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 130.65 for So-Young International Inc., while the value 1.90 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.11 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 413.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 37.89%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 29.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SY in the recent period. That is how TBP Investment Advisory now has an increase position in SY by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 12.52 million shares of SY stocks, with the value of $115.8 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, First Manhattan Co. also increased their stake in SY shares changed 599.86% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.01 million shares of company, all valued at $18.62 million after the acquisition of additional 1,725,622 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in So-Young International Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $8.86 million, and Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 32.85% in the first quarter, now owning 215,809 shares valued at $8.07 million after the acquisition of the additional 872759 shares during the last quarter. In the end, BofA Securities, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 829374 SY shares, now holding the value of $7.67 million in SY with the purchase of the additional 455,379 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 29.50% of SY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.