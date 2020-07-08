Digging Through Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) marked $118.64 per share versus a previous $117.51 closing price. With having a 0.96% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Saia, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SAIA showed a rise of 27.41% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $61.13 – $119.29 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 27.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares from “Overweight” to a “Sector Weight” rating in the report published on April 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on SAIA shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SAIA under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Additionally, SAIA shares got another “Market Perform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 31st, 2019. On August 1st, 2019, Stephens Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target from $75 to $96. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Market Perform” rating for SAIA shares, as published in the report on November 1st, 2018. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of SAIA shares, based on the price prediction for SAIA, indicating that the shares will jump to $77, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from September 4th, 2018. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $77 price target according to the report published in August 2nd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for SAIA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Saia, Inc. (SAIA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SAIA is currently recording an average of 283.18K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.98%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.66%with 8.88% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $104.00, indicating growth from the present price of $118.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SAIA or pass.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare SAIA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 26.25 for Saia, Inc., while the value 22.91 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.52 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 7.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SAIA in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in SAIA by 1.30% in the first quarter, owning 2.67 million shares of SAIA stocks, with the value of $289.31 million after the purchase of an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Victory Capital Management, Inc. also increased their stake in SAIA shares changed 1.24% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 956652 shares of company, all valued at $103.74 million after the acquisition of additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $99.98 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.11% in the first quarter, now owning 54,894 shares valued at $89.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 826561 shares during the last quarter.