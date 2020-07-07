Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

On Monday, shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) marked $74.19 per share versus a previous $72.82 closing price. With having a 1.88% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMG showed a fall of -12.45% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $44.37 – $92.71 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -1.44% in the period of the last 200 days.

Keefe Bruyette equity researchers changed the status of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on AMG shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMG under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on October 8th, 2019. Additionally, AMG shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 30th, 2019. On June 6th, 2019, BofA/Merrill Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $113 to $97. On the other hand, Jefferies Downgrade the “Hold” rating for AMG shares, as published in the report on January 29th, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of AMG shares, based on the price prediction for AMG. Another “Hold” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 11th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AMG owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.58. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMG is currently recording an average of 480.32K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.06%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.32%with 3.98% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $73.19, indicating growth from the present price of $74.19, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMG or pass.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare AMG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.75 for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., while the value 5.87 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.96 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -93.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMG in the recent period. That is how EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AMG by 4.90% in the first quarter, owning 8.54 million shares of AMG stocks, with the value of $568.86 million after the purchase of an additional 398,760 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in AMG shares changed 0.38% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.39 million shares of company, all valued at $292.13 million after the acquisition of additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $269.91 million, and Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 26.16% in the first quarter, now owning 403,183 shares valued at $129.54 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.94 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 1.78 million AMG shares, now holding the value of $118.35 million in AMG with the purchase of the additional 309,345 shares during the period of the last quarter.