Digging Up the Details on Cabot Corporation (CBT)

On Monday, shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) marked $37.77 per share versus a previous $37.00 closing price. With having a 2.08% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cabot Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CBT showed a fall of -20.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $20.00 – $50.58 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.58% in the period of the last 200 days.

Northcoast equity researchers changed the status of Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on May 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on CBT shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CBT under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on April 3rd, 2020. Additionally, CBT shares got another “Buy” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 7th, 2020. On November 6th, 2019, JP Morgan Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $40 to $45. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for CBT shares, as published in the report on October 16th, 2019. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of CBT shares, based on the price prediction for CBT, indicating that the shares will jump to $45, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from October 10th, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from Loop Capital.

The present dividend yield for CBT owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cabot Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -15.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cabot Corporation (CBT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CBT is currently recording an average of 416.48K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.20%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.29%with 7.12% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.43, indicating growth from the present price of $37.77, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CBT or pass.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CBT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.13 for Cabot Corporation, while the value 13.80 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.97 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 261.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CBT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CBT by 4.95% in the first quarter, owning 5.26 million shares of CBT stocks, with the value of $187.87 million after the purchase of an additional 248,232 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, also increased their stake in CBT shares changed 17.89% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.82 million shares of company, all valued at $100.66 million after the acquisition of additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $61.5 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.35% in the first quarter, now owning 34,997 shares valued at $54.55 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.53 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 87.30% of CBT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.