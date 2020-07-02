Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)

On Wednesday, shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) marked $62.59 per share versus a previous $64.51 closing price. With having a -2.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Autoliv, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ALV showed a fall of -25.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $38.16 – $87.01 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -11.47% in the period of the last 200 days.

Evercore ISI equity researchers changed the status of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares from “Underperform” to a “In-line” rating in the report published on June 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wolfe Research, also published their reports on ALV shares. Wolfe Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ALV under “Peer Perform” rating, in the report published on May 28th, 2020. Additionally, ALV shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 27th, 2020. On the other hand, Evercore ISI Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for ALV shares, as published in the report on March 30th, 2020. Kepler seems to be going bullish on the price of ALV shares, based on the price prediction for ALV, indicating that the shares will jump to $60, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 26th, 2020. Another “Neutral” rating came from UBS, providing a prediction for $60 price target according to the report published in January 24th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for ALV owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -15.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 20.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ALV is currently recording an average of 649.23K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.40%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.98%with -0.46% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $65.94, indicating growth from the present price of $62.59, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ALV or pass.

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is based in the Sweden and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare ALV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.87 for Autoliv, Inc., while the value 11.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.86 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 47.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ALV in the recent period. That is how Cevian Capital AB now has an increase position in ALV by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 5.72 million shares of ALV stocks, with the value of $363.91 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in ALV shares changed 4.41% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.86 million shares of company, all valued at $118.57 million after the acquisition of additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $90.41 million, and Nordea Investment Management AB increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.69% in the first quarter, now owning 277,654 shares valued at $89.16 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.4 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC increased their position by 2.35% during the first quarter, now owning 1.15 million ALV shares, now holding the value of $72.91 million in ALV with the purchase of the additional 1,146,783 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 47.20% of ALV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.