Are Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Tuesday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) marked $26.30 per share versus a previous $25.95 closing price. With having a 1.35% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cathay General Bancorp, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CATY showed a fall of -30.88% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $17.58 – $38.91 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.85% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wedbush equity researchers changed the status of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on May 2nd, 2018. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on CATY shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CATY under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on October 26th, 2017. Additionally, CATY shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 20th, 2017. On the other hand, DA Davidson Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for CATY shares, as published in the report on April 21st, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of CATY shares, based on the price prediction for CATY, indicating that the shares will jump from $36 to $33, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from January 21st, 2016. Another “Outperform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts, providing a prediction for $33 price target according to the report published in July 22nd, 2015.

The present dividend yield for CATY owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cathay General Bancorp, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.50. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CATY is currently recording an average of 471.38K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.20%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.95%with 0.77% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $28.17, indicating growth from the present price of $26.30, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CATY or pass.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare CATY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.12 for Cathay General Bancorp, while the value 9.77 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.24 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 4.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 73.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CATY in the recent period. That is how Principal Global Investors LLC now has an increase position in CATY by 1.71% in the first quarter, owning 3.37 million shares of CATY stocks, with the value of $91.52 million after the purchase of an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in CATY shares changed 1.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.87 million shares of company, all valued at $78.07 million after the acquisition of additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter, with the value of $70.23 million, and Massachusetts Financial Services increased their stake in the company’s shares by 16.44% in the first quarter, now owning 204,198 shares valued at $39.33 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.45 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their position by 6.25% during the first quarter, now owning 1.35 million CATY shares, now holding the value of $36.61 million in CATY with the purchase of the additional 32,480 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 73.40% of CATY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.