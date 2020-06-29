Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

On Friday, shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) marked $299.18 per share versus a previous $308.51 closing price. With having a -3.02% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TDY showed a fall of -13.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $195.34 – $398.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -10.77% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on TDY shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TDY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 25th, 2019. Additionally, TDY shares got another “Buy” rating from Berenberg, setting a target price of $290 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 11th, 2019. On March 15th, 2019, Needham Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $240 to $248. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for TDY shares, as published in the report on August 6th, 2018. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of TDY shares, based on the price prediction for TDY, indicating that the shares will jump from $205 to $210, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 4th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $210 price target according to the report published in November 3rd, 2017.

The present dividend yield for TDY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 28.92. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TDY is currently recording an average of 370.62K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.75%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.92%with -6.79% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $350.00, indicating growth from the present price of $299.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TDY or pass.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TDY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.52 for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, while the value 27.28 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 10.87 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 19.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TDY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in TDY by 0.54% in the first quarter, owning 3.33 million shares of TDY stocks, with the value of $1.25 billion after the purchase of an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in TDY shares changed 114.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.55 million shares of company, all valued at $952.65 million after the acquisition of additional 1,357,110 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated during the first quarter, with the value of $566.36 million, and William Blair Investment Manageme increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.66% in the first quarter, now owning 36,589 shares valued at $307.55 million after the acquisition of the additional 822057 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Artisan Partners LP increased their position by 3.31% during the first quarter, now owning 727875 TDY shares, now holding the value of $272.31 million in TDY with the purchase of the additional 162,504 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 88.50% of TDY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.