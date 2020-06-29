Is Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) a great play right now?

On Friday, shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) marked $21.01 per share versus a previous $21.10 closing price. With having a -0.43% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ATSG showed a fall of -10.44% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.20 – $25.60 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.11% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including Loop Capital, also published their reports on ATSG shares. Loop Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ATSG under “Hold” rating, in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Additionally, ATSG shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 20th, 2020. On May 9th, 2019, Imperial Capital Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $28 to $31. On the other hand, Imperial Capital Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for ATSG shares, as published in the report on March 5th, 2019. Susquehanna seems to be going bullish on the price of ATSG shares, based on the price prediction for ATSG. Another “Outperform” rating came from Imperial Capital, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 31st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ATSG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 36.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ATSG is currently recording an average of 579.54K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.38%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.03%with -2.78% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $26.63, indicating growth from the present price of $21.01, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ATSG or pass.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ATSG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.95 for Air Transport Services Group, Inc., while the value 12.76 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.35 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -12.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ATSG in the recent period. That is how River Road Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in ATSG by 28.94% in the first quarter, owning 5.52 million shares of ATSG stocks, with the value of $118.92 million after the purchase of an additional 1,239,209 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ATSG shares changed 0.16% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.1 million shares of company, all valued at $109.75 million after the acquisition of additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $52.09 million, and Moab Capital Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.94% in the first quarter, now owning 18,179 shares valued at $41.89 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.94 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Sycale Advisors increased their position by 753.97% during the first quarter, now owning 1.52 million ATSG shares, now holding the value of $32.77 million in ATSG with the purchase of the additional 877,517 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.20% of ATSG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.