Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock?

On Friday, shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) marked $29.38 per share versus a previous $29.29 closing price. With having a 0.31% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Korn Ferry, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KFY showed a fall of -30.71% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.45 – $43.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.13% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on June 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KFY under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on May 21st, 2020. Additionally, KFY shares got another “Underperform” rating from Credit Suisse, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 10th, 2018. On March 27th, 2018, Goldman Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $59. On the other hand, SunTrust Reiterated the “Buy” rating for KFY shares, as published in the report on September 7th, 2017. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of KFY shares, based on the price prediction for KFY, indicating that the shares will jump to $27, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from August 18th, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from Piper Jaffray, providing a prediction for $27 price target according to the report published in July 7th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for KFY owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Korn Ferry (KFY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KFY is currently recording an average of 381.42K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.38%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.44%with 3.82% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $33.80, indicating growth from the present price of $29.38, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KFY or pass.

Korn Ferry (KFY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare KFY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.46 for Korn Ferry, while the value 20.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.81 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -29.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KFY in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in KFY by 8.65% in the first quarter, owning 1.86 million shares of KFY stocks, with the value of $56.23 million after the purchase of an additional 147,922 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wells Capital Management, Inc. also increased their stake in KFY shares changed 4.36% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.49 million shares of company, all valued at $45.23 million after the acquisition of additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter.

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter, with the value of $40.13 million, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 16.39% in the first quarter, now owning 174,552 shares valued at $37.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.24 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 95.50% of KFY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.