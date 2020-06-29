Analyzing Sonoco Products Company (SON) From Top to Bottom,

On Friday, shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) marked $49.83 per share versus a previous $50.56 closing price. With having a -1.44% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Sonoco Products Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SON showed a fall of -19.26% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $37.30 – $66.57 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.36% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) shares from “Equal Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on May 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including Argus, also published their reports on SON shares. Argus repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SON under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 22nd, 2020. Additionally, SON shares got another “Buy” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 17th, 2020. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SON shares, as published in the report on March 16th, 2020. Argus seems to be going bullish on the price of SON shares, based on the price prediction for SON. Another “Neutral” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 7th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for SON owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Sonoco Products Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 82.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sonoco Products Company (SON) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SON is currently recording an average of 527.24K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.01%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.41%with -4.49% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $54.29, indicating growth from the present price of $49.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SON or pass.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare SON shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.89 for Sonoco Products Company, while the value 14.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.95 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -8.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 76.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SON in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in SON by 1.62% in the first quarter, owning 10.8 million shares of SON stocks, with the value of $559.63 million after the purchase of an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, American Century Investment Manag also increased their stake in SON shares changed 66.48% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.9 million shares of company, all valued at $150.33 million after the acquisition of additional 1,158,762 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Management Investment Ad acquired a new position in Sonoco Products Company during the first quarter, with the value of $119.9 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.00% in the first quarter, now owning 33,568 shares valued at $59.7 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.15 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 76.70% of SON shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.