Are RELX PLC (RELX) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Tuesday, shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) marked $24.16 per share versus a previous $23.98 closing price. With having a 0.75% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of RELX PLC, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RELX showed a fall of -4.39% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $16.81 – $27.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 2.08% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) shares from “Sell” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 5th, 2020. Other analysts, including Berenberg, also published their reports on RELX shares. Berenberg repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RELX under “Hold” rating, in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Additionally, RELX shares got another “Buy” rating from Citigroup. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Upgrade the “Buy” rating for RELX shares, as published in the report on February 9th, 2018. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of RELX shares, based on the price prediction for RELX.

The present dividend yield for RELX owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with RELX PLC, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 31.51. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RELX PLC (RELX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 68.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RELX is currently recording an average of 858.62K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.72%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.41%with 2.07% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.30, indicating growth from the present price of $24.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RELX or pass.

RELX PLC (RELX) is based in the United Kingdom and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare RELX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.27 for RELX PLC, while the value 21.03 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.96 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 8.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 3.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RELX in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in RELX by 11.52% in the first quarter, owning 9.2 million shares of RELX stocks, with the value of $214.36 million after the purchase of an additional 950,854 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in RELX shares changed 11.03% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.3 million shares of company, all valued at $76.81 million after the acquisition of additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter.

Parametric Portfolio Associates L acquired a new position in RELX PLC during the first quarter, with the value of $62.79 million, and Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.45% in the first quarter, now owning 118,234 shares valued at $35.35 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.52 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 3.70% of RELX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.