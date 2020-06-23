Is Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Monday, shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) marked $68.26 per share versus a previous $68.27 closing price. With having a -0.01% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Acacia Communications, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ACIA showed a rise of 0.66% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $44.85 – $69.13 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.98% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on July 10th, 2019. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on ACIA shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ACIA under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 1st, 2019. Additionally, ACIA shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On March 27th, 2019, Morgan Stanley Downgrade an Underweight rating and increased its price target from $38 to $44. On the other hand, B. Riley FBR Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for ACIA shares, as published in the report on February 22nd, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of ACIA shares, based on the price prediction for ACIA. Another “Overweight” rating came from Piper Jaffray.

The present dividend yield for ACIA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Acacia Communications, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 53.18. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 19.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ACIA is currently recording an average of 702.70K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 0.52%with 0.38% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $70.00, indicating growth from the present price of $68.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ACIA or pass.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ACIA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 70.74 for Acacia Communications, Inc., while the value 27.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.97 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 559.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ACIA in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ACIA by 2.87% in the first quarter, owning 3.56 million shares of ACIA stocks, with the value of $240.36 million after the purchase of an additional 99,192 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Norges Bank Investment Management also increased their stake in ACIA shares changed 20.36% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.11 million shares of company, all valued at $142.18 million after the acquisition of additional 356,314 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management, Inc acquired a new position in Acacia Communications, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $115.61 million, and TIG Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 176.22% in the first quarter, now owning 937,319 shares valued at $99.17 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.47 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Citadel Advisors LLC increased their position by 86.04% during the first quarter, now owning 1.32 million ACIA shares, now holding the value of $89.17 million in ACIA with the purchase of the additional 216,779 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 83.20% of ACIA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.