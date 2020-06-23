Here’s Why Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Monday, shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) marked $37.43 per share versus a previous $37.80 closing price. With having a -0.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Southern Copper Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SCCO showed a fall of -11.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $23.43 – $44.82 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 4.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on June 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on SCCO shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SCCO under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on June 16th, 2020. Additionally, SCCO shares got another “Sell” rating from Citigroup. On March 25th, 2020, Morgan Stanley Upgrade an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price target to $27. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for SCCO shares, as published in the report on February 18th, 2020. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of SCCO shares, based on the price prediction for SCCO. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in August 15th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SCCO owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Southern Copper Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 196.87. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 19.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SCCO is currently recording an average of 857.36K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.29%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.59%with 0.56% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $33.91, indicating growth from the present price of $37.43, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SCCO or pass.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare SCCO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 22.04 for Southern Copper Corporation, while the value 20.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.70 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -5.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 89.37%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 7.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SCCO in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in SCCO by 3.40% in the first quarter, owning 7.04 million shares of SCCO stocks, with the value of $255.58 million after the purchase of an additional 231,798 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in SCCO shares changed 5.82% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.92 million shares of company, all valued at $142.2 million after the acquisition of additional 215,432 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price International Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern Copper Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $112.98 million, and Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased their stake in the company’s shares by 47.20% in the first quarter, now owning 485,473 shares valued at $54.96 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.51 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Personal Capital Advisors Corp. increased their position by 11.06% during the first quarter, now owning 1.25 million SCCO shares, now holding the value of $45.39 million in SCCO with the purchase of the additional 43,676 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 7.70% of SCCO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.