Here’s The Case for and Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

On Monday, shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) marked $9.16 per share versus a previous $9.16 closing price. MWA showed a fall of -23.54% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.64 – $12.71 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.14% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) shares from “Sell” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Berenberg, also published their reports on MWA shares. Berenberg repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MWA under “Hold” rating, in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Additionally, MWA shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts. On June 26th, 2019, Goldman Downgrade an Sell rating and increased its price target from $10 to $8. On the other hand, Seaport Global Securities Upgrade the “Buy” rating for MWA shares, as published in the report on May 10th, 2019. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of MWA shares, based on the price prediction for MWA, indicating that the shares will jump from $13 to $11, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from February 26th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Berenberg, providing a prediction for $11 price target according to the report published in October 3rd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for MWA owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MWA is currently recording an average of 1.08M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.69%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.40%with 1.10% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.45, indicating growth from the present price of $9.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MWA or pass.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare MWA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.45 for Mueller Water Products, Inc., while the value 17.09 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.68 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -10.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.53%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MWA in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MWA by 0.23% in the first quarter, owning 14.15 million shares of MWA stocks, with the value of $132.14 million after the purchase of an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Impax Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in MWA shares changed 8.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 11.63 million shares of company, all valued at $108.61 million after the acquisition of additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $32.48 million, and Nuance Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 94.30% in the first quarter, now owning 1,661,772 shares valued at $31.98 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.42 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 94.60% of MWA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.