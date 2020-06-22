Is SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Friday, shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) marked $18.68 per share versus a previous $18.76 closing price. With having a -0.43% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SKM showed a fall of -19.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.07 – $24.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -10.12% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE: SKM) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on October 31st, 2019. Other analysts, including Macquarie, also published their reports on SKM shares. Macquarie repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SKM under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on May 21st, 2019. Additionally, SKM shares got another “Buy” rating from Nomura. On the other hand, HSBC Securities Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SKM shares, as published in the report on October 26th, 2018. Macquarie seems to be going bullish on the price of SKM shares, based on the price prediction for SKM. Another “Equal-Weight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for SKM owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 88.42. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SKM is currently recording an average of 466.94K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.01%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.95%with -1.94% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.20, indicating growth from the present price of $18.68, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SKM or pass.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) is based in the South Korea and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare SKM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.22 for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, while the value 12.88 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.03 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -72.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 26.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 11.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SKM in the recent period. That is how Silchester International Investor now has an increase position in SKM by 0.17% in the first quarter, owning 14.75 million shares of SKM stocks, with the value of $283.98 million after the purchase of an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Macquarie Investment Management B also increased their stake in SKM shares changed 6.25% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.44 million shares of company, all valued at $181.74 million after the acquisition of additional 555,384 shares during the last quarter.

Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter, with the value of $77.38 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 54.03% in the first quarter, now owning 934,749 shares valued at $51.3 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.66 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 11.00% of SKM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.