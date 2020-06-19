Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

On Thursday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) marked $28.38 per share versus a previous $28.66 closing price. With having a -0.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Edgewell Personal Care Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EPC showed a fall of -8.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $20.51 – $38.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -6.27% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including Consumer Edge Research, also published their reports on EPC shares. Consumer Edge Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EPC under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on February 10th, 2020. Additionally, EPC shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 7th, 2019. On July 8th, 2019, SunTrust Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $35 to $40. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Neutral” rating for EPC shares, as published in the report on February 8th, 2019. Societe Generale seems to be going bullish on the price of EPC shares, based on the price prediction for EPC. Another “Underperform” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for EPC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Edgewell Personal Care Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.54. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -28.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EPC is currently recording an average of 752.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.04%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.04%with 0.39% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $35.27, indicating growth from the present price of $28.38, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EPC or pass.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare EPC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Edgewell Personal Care Company, while the value 9.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -6.84 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -398.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EPC in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EPC by 8.43% in the first quarter, owning 6.02 million shares of EPC stocks, with the value of $183.23 million after the purchase of an additional 468,116 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. also increased their stake in EPC shares changed 14.55% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.43 million shares of company, all valued at $73.94 million after the acquisition of additional 308,814 shares during the last quarter.

APG Asset Management NV acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Company during the first quarter, with the value of $54.32 million, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2,076.66% in the first quarter, now owning 1,548,001 shares valued at $49.36 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.62 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Tremblant Capital LP increased their position by 27.46% during the first quarter, now owning 1.41 million EPC shares, now holding the value of $42.79 million in EPC with the purchase of the additional 301,323 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.80% of EPC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.