Are Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) marked $24.06 per share versus a previous $24.00 closing price. With having a 0.25% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Easterly Government Properties, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DEA showed a rise of 1.39% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $17.72 – $29.69 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.55% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on January 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on DEA shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DEA under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on January 7th, 2020. Additionally, DEA shares got another “Buy” rating from Compass Point, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 23rd, 2019. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for DEA shares, as published in the report on December 14th, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood seems to be going bullish on the price of DEA shares, based on the price prediction for DEA. Another “Buy” rating came from SunTrust, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 19th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for DEA owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Easterly Government Properties, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 25.38. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 15.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DEA is currently recording an average of 951.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.96%with 1.65% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.90, indicating growth from the present price of $24.06, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DEA or pass.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare DEA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 185.08 for Easterly Government Properties, Inc., while the value 137.49 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.13 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DEA in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in DEA by 2.82% in the first quarter, owning 8.43 million shares of DEA stocks, with the value of $211.32 million after the purchase of an additional 231,248 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AllianceBernstein LP also increased their stake in DEA shares changed 1.24% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.41 million shares of company, all valued at $110.52 million after the acquisition of additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $102.14 million, and V3 Capital Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 44.07% in the first quarter, now owning 855,268 shares valued at $70.09 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.8 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased their position by 36.97% during the first quarter, now owning 1.86 million DEA shares, now holding the value of $46.7 million in DEA with the purchase of the additional 76,941 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.80% of DEA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.