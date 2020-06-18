Here’s The Case for and Against The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

On Wednesday, shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) marked $195.19 per share versus a previous $196.20 closing price. With having a -0.51% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EL showed a fall of -5.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $137.01 – $220.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 3.03% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on June 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EL under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Additionally, EL shares got another “Underweight” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 19th, 2020. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for EL shares, as published in the report on January 22nd, 2020. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of EL shares, based on the price prediction for EL, indicating that the shares will jump from $210 to $204, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from October 28th, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from Edward Jones.

The present dividend yield for EL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 54.40. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -10.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 29.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EL is currently recording an average of 2.03M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.35%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.98%with -2.61% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $189.65, indicating growth from the present price of $195.19, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EL or pass.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare EL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 55.11 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., while the value 36.45 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.54 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 18.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EL in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in EL by 0.22% in the first quarter, owning 10.13 million shares of EL stocks, with the value of $2 billion after the purchase of an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Jennison Associates LLC also increased their stake in EL shares changed 23.44% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.48 million shares of company, all valued at $1.48 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.45 billion, and Edgewood Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.60% in the first quarter, now owning 98,683 shares valued at $1.24 billion after the acquisition of the additional 6.27 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 93.00% of EL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.