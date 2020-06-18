Digging Through Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) marked $73.00 per share versus a previous $75.44 closing price. With having a -3.23% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Eagle Materials Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EXP showed a fall of -19.48% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $41.83 – $97.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on June 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on EXP shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EXP under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on May 20th, 2020. Additionally, EXP shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 23rd, 2020. On the other hand, CFRA Upgrade the “Buy” rating for EXP shares, as published in the report on February 5th, 2020. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of EXP shares, based on the price prediction for EXP, indicating that the shares will jump to $111, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from January 27th, 2020. Another “Hold” rating came from Loop Capital, providing a prediction for $111 price target according to the report published in December 19th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EXP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Eagle Materials Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 11.92. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EXP is currently recording an average of 487.28K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.78%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.40%with 0.50% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.46, indicating growth from the present price of $73.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EXP or pass.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare EXP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 98.92 for Eagle Materials Inc., while the value 13.73 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.74 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -43.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EXP in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EXP by 1.67% in the first quarter, owning 3.91 million shares of EXP stocks, with the value of $260.92 million after the purchase of an additional 64,294 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Sachem Head Capital Management LP also increased their stake in EXP shares changed 3.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.15 million shares of company, all valued at $209.96 million after the acquisition of additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $103.37 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 33.12% in the first quarter, now owning 303,100 shares valued at $81.33 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.22 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 96.90% of EXP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.