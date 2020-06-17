Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

On Tuesday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) marked $129.05 per share versus a previous $127.34 closing price. With having a 1.34% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IFF showed a rise of 0.02% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $92.14 – $151.02 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 2.73% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) shares from “Equal Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on April 29th, 2020. Other analysts, including Exane BNP Paribas, also published their reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IFF under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Additionally, IFF shares got another “Sell” rating from Societe Generale. On the other hand, Citigroup Upgrade the “Buy” rating for IFF shares, as published in the report on November 22nd, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of IFF shares, based on the price prediction for IFF. Another “Buy” rating came from Societe Generale.

The present dividend yield for IFF owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 108.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IFF is currently recording an average of 1.12M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.92%with -4.10% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $135.87, indicating growth from the present price of $129.05, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IFF or pass.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare IFF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 30.85 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., while the value 20.17 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.18 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -3.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IFF in the recent period. That is how Winder Investment Pte Ltd. now has an increase position in IFF by 16.99% in the first quarter, owning 24.13 million shares of IFF stocks, with the value of $3.21 billion after the purchase of an additional 3,504,867 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AllianceBernstein LP also increased their stake in IFF shares changed 4.39% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.91 million shares of company, all valued at $786.63 million after the acquisition of additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $696.68 million, and State Farm Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $388.12 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.91 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased their position by 2.44% during the first quarter, now owning 2.12 million IFF shares, now holding the value of $281.81 million in IFF with the purchase of the additional 2,115,880 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.30% of IFF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.