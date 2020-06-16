Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stock?

On Monday, shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) marked $67.26 per share versus a previous $66.21 closing price. With having a 1.59% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cirrus Logic, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CRUS showed a fall of -18.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $39.56 – $91.63 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.03% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares from “Underperform” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on CRUS shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CRUS under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, CRUS shares got another “Hold” rating from Craig Hallum, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 30th, 2020. On January 30th, 2020, Cowen Reiterated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $75 to $88. On the other hand, Craig Hallum Reiterated the “Hold” rating for CRUS shares, as published in the report on October 31st, 2019. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of CRUS shares, based on the price prediction for CRUS, indicating that the shares will jump from $56 to $62, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from October 31st, 2019. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $62 price target according to the report published in October 17th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for CRUS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cirrus Logic, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.29. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 16.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CRUS is currently recording an average of 785.76K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.47%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.03%with -1.82% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $82.38, indicating growth from the present price of $67.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CRUS or pass.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CRUS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.44 for Cirrus Logic, Inc., while the value 16.81 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.64 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 80.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CRUS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CRUS by 2.17% in the first quarter, owning 6.07 million shares of CRUS stocks, with the value of $440.14 million after the purchase of an additional 129,080 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in CRUS shares changed 35.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.52 million shares of company, all valued at $400.39 million after the acquisition of additional 1,444,906 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $78.08 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.75% in the first quarter, now owning 79,440 shares valued at $71.54 million after the acquisition of the additional 987026 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 90.20% of CRUS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.