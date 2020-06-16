Are Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Monday, shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) marked $65.92 per share versus a previous $65.23 closing price. With having a 1.06% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Crown Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCK showed a fall of -9.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $42.97 – $80.57 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CCK under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on January 17th, 2019. Additionally, CCK shares got another “Outperform” rating from Credit Suisse. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for CCK shares, as published in the report on October 22nd, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of CCK shares, based on the price prediction for CCK. Another “Neutral” rating came from UBS, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 29th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for CCK owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Crown Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 11.36. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 31.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCK is currently recording an average of 1.43M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.93%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.04%with -6.91% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $75.27, indicating growth from the present price of $65.92, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CCK or pass.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare CCK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 17.97 for Crown Holdings, Inc., while the value 11.73 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.67 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 15.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCK in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CCK by 1.78% in the first quarter, owning 12.83 million shares of CCK stocks, with the value of $839.72 million after the purchase of an additional 224,930 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Janus Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in CCK shares changed 2.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.1 million shares of company, all valued at $464.69 million after the acquisition of additional 204,163 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Investment Management, I acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $415.33 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.58% in the first quarter, now owning 424,050 shares valued at $393.79 million after the acquisition of the additional 6.02 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased their position by 3.77% during the first quarter, now owning 3.49 million CCK shares, now holding the value of $228.12 million in CCK with the purchase of the additional 656,156 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.00% of CCK shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.