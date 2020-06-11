Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) a great play right now?

On Wednesday, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) marked $58.88 per share versus a previous $59.76 closing price. With having a -1.46% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SSNC showed a fall of -4.10% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.51 – $66.74 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 7.50% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares from “Strong Buy” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including BTIG Research, also published their reports on SSNC shares. BTIG Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SSNC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 13th, 2020. Additionally, SSNC shares got another “Buy” rating from DA Davidson. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Strong Buy” rating for SSNC shares, as published in the report on May 1st, 2019. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of SSNC shares, based on the price prediction for SSNC. Another “Strong Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 15th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SSNC owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 12.77. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SSNC is currently recording an average of 2.49M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.97%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.03%with -2.93% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $64.36, indicating growth from the present price of $58.88, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SSNC or pass.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SSNC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 34.13 for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., while the value 14.05 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.73 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 291.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 12.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SSNC in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in SSNC by 0.34% in the first quarter, owning 20.14 million shares of SSNC stocks, with the value of $1.17 billion after the purchase of an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in SSNC shares changed 6.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.92 million shares of company, all valued at $574.37 million after the acquisition of additional 584,091 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $453.91 million, and Select Equity Group LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 165.97% in the first quarter, now owning 4,611,615 shares valued at $427.86 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.39 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 83.90% of SSNC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.