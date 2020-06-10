Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Amdocs Limited (DOX)

On Tuesday, shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) marked $65.83 per share versus a previous $65.93 closing price. With having a -0.15% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Amdocs Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DOX showed a fall of -8.81% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $44.05 – $77.29 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.13% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 19th, 2018. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on DOX shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DOX under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 31st, 2018. Additionally, DOX shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan. On the other hand, Barclays Downgrade the “Equal Weight” rating for DOX shares, as published in the report on November 12th, 2015. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of DOX shares, based on the price prediction for DOX, indicating that the shares will jump from $63 to $65, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 11th, 2015. Another “Outperform” rating came from Oppenheimer, providing a prediction for $65 price target according to the report published in September 10th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for DOX owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Amdocs Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 28.31. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Amdocs Limited (DOX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DOX is currently recording an average of 1.06M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.51%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.88%with 3.31% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.83, indicating growth from the present price of $65.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DOX or pass.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare DOX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.02 for Amdocs Limited, while the value 14.04 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.65 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 38.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DOX in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in DOX by 5.79% in the first quarter, owning 6.6 million shares of DOX stocks, with the value of $425.57 million after the purchase of an additional 361,738 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Massachusetts Financial Services also increased their stake in DOX shares changed 3.71% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.35 million shares of company, all valued at $280.01 million after the acquisition of additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter.

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $228.02 million, and Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.03% in the first quarter, now owning 339,949 shares valued at $220.59 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.42 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 96.00% of DOX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.