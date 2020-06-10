Is Owens Corning (OC) a great play right now?

On Tuesday, shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) marked $58.47 per share versus a previous $60.19 closing price. With having a -2.86% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Owens Corning, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OC showed a fall of -10.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $28.56 – $68.72 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 4.37% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on May 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on OC shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking OC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on May 4th, 2020. Additionally, OC shares got another “Equal Weight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 16th, 2020. On April 7th, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade an Sector Perform rating and increased its price target from $61 to $40. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Initiated the “Buy” rating for OC shares, as published in the report on February 5th, 2020. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of OC shares, based on the price prediction for OC, indicating that the shares will jump to $58, giving the shares “Underweight” rating based on their report from January 16th, 2020. Another “Hold” rating came from Berenberg, providing a prediction for $58 price target according to the report published in January 14th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for OC owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Owens Corning, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.23. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Owens Corning (OC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -13.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OC is currently recording an average of 1.58M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.41%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.20%with 8.76% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $49.84, indicating growth from the present price of $58.47, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in OC or pass.

Owens Corning (OC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare OC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Owens Corning, while the value 16.22 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -5.14 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -24.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OC in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in OC by 3.40% in the first quarter, owning 10.78 million shares of OC stocks, with the value of $467.27 million after the purchase of an additional 354,582 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Boston Partners Global Investors, also increased their stake in OC shares changed 8.30% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.22 million shares of company, all valued at $399.65 million after the acquisition of additional 706,171 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter, with the value of $199.18 million, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 15.77% in the first quarter, now owning 539,295 shares valued at $171.64 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.96 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 11.44% during the first quarter, now owning 3.74 million OC shares, now holding the value of $161.96 million in OC with the purchase of the additional 300,061 shares during the period of the last quarter.