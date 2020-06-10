At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)?

On Tuesday, shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) marked $250.87 per share versus a previous $249.58 closing price. With having a 0.52% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. APD showed a rise of 6.76% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $167.43 – $257.01 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 11.17% in the period of the last 200 days.

Bernstein equity researchers changed the status of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on April 15th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking APD under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Additionally, APD shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $280 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 10th, 2020. On November 26th, 2019, Berenberg Initiated an Hold rating and increased its price target to $241. On the other hand, Atlantic Equities Initiated the “Neutral” rating for APD shares, as published in the report on November 18th, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of APD shares, based on the price prediction for APD. Another “Neutral” rating came from Susquehanna.

The present dividend yield for APD owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while APD is currently recording an average of 1.38M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.13%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.89%with 2.27% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $246.73, indicating growth from the present price of $250.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in APD or pass.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare APD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 28.40 for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., while the value 25.47 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 8.83 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 2.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.25%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in APD in the recent period. That is how State Farm Investment Management now has an increase position in APD by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 14.02 million shares of APD stocks, with the value of $3.16 billion after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Managed Account Advisors LLC also increased their stake in APD shares changed 44.89% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.52 million shares of company, all valued at $1.24 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,708,791 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.24 billion, and Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.66% in the first quarter, now owning 497,333 shares valued at $1.07 billion after the acquisition of the additional 4.76 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 86.30% of APD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.