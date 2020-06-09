Are Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Monday, shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) marked $0.73 per share versus a previous $0.70 closing price. With having a 4.09% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASM showed a rise of 25.65% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.26 – $0.84 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 40.62% in the period of the last 200 days.

Noble Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) shares from “Outperform” to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on September 13th, 2018. Other analysts, including H.C. Wainwright, also published their reports on ASM shares. H.C. Wainwright repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASM under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 14th, 2018. Additionally, ASM shares got another “Buy” rating from Rodman & Renshaw, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 24th, 2017. On March 28th, 2016, Euro Pacific Capital Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $1.80 to $2.10. On the other hand, H.C. Wainwright Initiated the “Buy” rating for ASM shares, as published in the report on May 30th, 2014. Noble Financial seems to be going bullish on the price of ASM shares, based on the price prediction for ASM, indicating that the shares will jump to $3, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from April 29th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for ASM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 39.32. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 6.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -46.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASM is currently recording an average of 827.67K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.36%with -10.37% of loss in the last seven days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is based in the Canada and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare ASM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., while the value 8.33 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.03 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -223.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 7.95% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

