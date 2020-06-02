How Does Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) Stack Up For Investors?

On Monday, shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX:UUU) marked $0.68 per share versus a previous $0.61 closing price. With having a 12.05% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Security Instruments, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UUU showed a rise of 9.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.30 – $1.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.09% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) shares from “Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on January 15th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for UUU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Security Instruments, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.42. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -28.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -26.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UUU is currently recording an average of 35.48K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.07%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 15.60%with 14.41% of gain in the last seven days.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare UUU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Universal Security Instruments, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.12 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 40.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 10.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 7.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UUU in the recent period. That is how Raymond James & Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in UUU by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 73513 shares of UUU stocks, with the value of $47783 after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wilen Investment Management Corp. also increased their stake in UUU shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 22761 shares of company, all valued at $14795 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $404, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 252 shares valued at $164 after the acquisition of the additional 252 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 100 UUU shares, now holding the value of $65 in UUU with the purchase of the additional 100 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 7.10% of UUU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.