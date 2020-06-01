At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)?

On Friday, shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) marked $48.89 per share versus a previous $47.47 closing price. With having a 2.99% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Rapid7, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RPD showed a fall of -12.73% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $31.34 – $66.01 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.68% in the period of the last 200 days.

Monness Crespi & Hardt equity researchers changed the status of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 29th, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on RPD shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RPD under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 25th, 2020. Additionally, RPD shares got another “Overweight” rating from Piper Jaffray. On the other hand, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the “Buy” rating for RPD shares, as published in the report on July 29th, 2019. Nomura seems to be going bullish on the price of RPD shares, based on the price prediction for RPD. Another “Outperform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 23rd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for RPD owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 28.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -78.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RPD is currently recording an average of 837.02K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.97%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.51%with 7.10% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $57.94, indicating growth from the present price of $48.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RPD or pass.

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare RPD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Rapid7, Inc., while the value 315.42 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.32 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 7.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RPD in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in RPD by 0.69% in the first quarter, owning 4.13 million shares of RPD stocks, with the value of $187.95 million after the purchase of an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in RPD shares changed 17.77% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.65 million shares of company, all valued at $120.76 million after the acquisition of additional 400,001 shares during the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors, Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $89.35 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 26.08% in the first quarter, now owning 340,267 shares valued at $74.93 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.65 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased their position by 24.68% during the first quarter, now owning 1.6 million RPD shares, now holding the value of $73.1 million in RPD with the purchase of the additional 110,267 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 96.80% of RPD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.