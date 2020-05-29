Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT)?

On Thursday, shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) marked $8.61 per share versus a previous $9.16 closing price. With having a -6.00% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of MiX Telematics Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MIXT showed a fall of -33.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.64 – $17.39 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -28.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

First Analysis Sec equity researchers changed the status of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT) shares from “Strong Buy” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MIXT under “Strong Buy” rating, in the report published on August 20th, 2018. Additionally, MIXT shares got another “Perform” rating from Oppenheimer. On May 27th, 2016, First Analysis Sec Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $7. On the other hand, Midtown Partners Initiated the “Strong Buy” rating for MIXT shares, as published in the report on June 19th, 2014. William Blair seems to be going bullish on the price of MIXT shares, based on the price prediction for MIXT.

The present dividend yield for MIXT owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with MiX Telematics Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 22.93. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MIXT is currently recording an average of 104.91K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.55%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.15%with 7.62% of gain in the last seven days.

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare MIXT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.41 for MiX Telematics Limited, while the value 15.74 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.64 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 9.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 41.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MIXT in the recent period. That is how Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc now has an increase position in MIXT by 41.34% in the first quarter, owning 1.56 million shares of MIXT stocks, with the value of $14.49 million after the purchase of an additional 457,592 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in MIXT shares changed 12.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.02 million shares of company, all valued at $9.44 million after the acquisition of additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $8.06 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.32% in the first quarter, now owning 26,274 shares valued at $7.57 million after the acquisition of the additional 818019 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Bandera Partners LLC increased their position by 4.75% during the first quarter, now owning 537941 MIXT shares, now holding the value of $4.98 million in MIXT with the purchase of the additional 126,791 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 41.00% of MIXT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.