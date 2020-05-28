Taking an Updated Look at the Data Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)

On Wednesday, shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) marked $2.65 per share versus a previous $2.48 closing price. With having a 6.85% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Orion Group Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ORN showed a fall of -48.94% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.53 – $5.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -34.34% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 8th, 2019. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on ORN shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ORN under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 19th, 2018. Additionally, ORN shares got another “Buy” rating from FBR & Co., setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 18th, 2017. On October 6th, 2016, FBR & Co. Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $6 to $9. On the other hand, Imperial Capital Reiterated the “In-line” rating for ORN shares, as published in the report on August 8th, 2016. DA Davidson seems to be going bullish on the price of ORN shares, based on the price prediction for ORN, indicating that the shares will jump from $5.50 to $6, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 5th, 2016. Another “In-line” rating came from Imperial Capital, providing a prediction for $6 price target according to the report published in May 12th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for ORN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Orion Group Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 128.66. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 16.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ORN is currently recording an average of 146.22K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.37%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.46%with 14.72% of gain in the last seven days.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ORN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.89 for Orion Group Holdings, Inc., while the value 10.91 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.18 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 94.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ORN in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in ORN by 1.69% in the first quarter, owning 2.4 million shares of ORN stocks, with the value of $6.04 million after the purchase of an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Grace & White, Inc. also increased their stake in ORN shares changed 6.36% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.33 million shares of company, all valued at $3.36 million after the acquisition of additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $3.35 million, and Walthausen & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 23.79% in the first quarter, now owning 202,490 shares valued at $2.66 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.05 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by 23.45% during the first quarter, now owning 939797 ORN shares, now holding the value of $2.37 million in ORN with the purchase of the additional 268,979 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.90% of ORN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.