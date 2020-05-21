Are Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Wednesday, shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) marked $7.25 per share versus a previous $7.45 closing price. With having a -2.68% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CPAC showed a fall of -21.49% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.54 – $9.82 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE: CPAC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on November 11th, 2019. Other analysts, including HSBC Securities, also published their reports on CPAC shares. HSBC Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CPAC under “Hold” rating, in the report published on April 11th, 2018. Additionally, CPAC shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Barclays Reiterated the “Overweight” rating for CPAC shares, as published in the report on May 3rd, 2013. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of CPAC shares, based on the price prediction for CPAC, indicating that the shares will jump from $13 to $14, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from November 14th, 2012.

The present dividend yield for CPAC owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CPAC is currently recording an average of 8.51K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.37%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.84%with 3.57% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $9.79, indicating growth from the present price of $7.25, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CPAC or pass.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) is based in the Peru and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CPAC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.98 for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., while the value 9.34 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.38 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -15.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 9.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CPAC in the recent period. That is how Prima AFP SA now has an increase position in CPAC by 2.56% in the first quarter, owning 2.07 million shares of CPAC stocks, with the value of $12.63 million after the purchase of an additional 51,691 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in CPAC shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 85514 shares of company, all valued at $520780 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $242851, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $132585 after the acquisition of the additional 21771 shares during the last quarter. In the end, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. increased their position by 20.81% during the first quarter, now owning 13398 CPAC shares, now holding the value of $81594 in CPAC with the purchase of the additional 13,398 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 9.50% of CPAC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.