Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Stock?

On Monday, shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) marked $87.13 per share versus a previous $81.81 closing price. With having a 6.50% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Extra Space Storage Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EXR showed a fall of -17.51% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $72.70 – $124.46 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -18.29% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) shares from “Sector Weight” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on April 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on EXR shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EXR under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on April 8th, 2020. Additionally, EXR shares got another “Buy” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $119 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 7th, 2020. On January 22nd, 2020, JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $115. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for EXR shares, as published in the report on September 16th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of EXR shares, based on the price prediction for EXR. Another “Underperform” rating came from Evercore ISI.

The present dividend yield for EXR owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Extra Space Storage Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 45.56. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 6.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EXR is currently recording an average of 1.45M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.04%with -5.17% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $96.73, indicating growth from the present price of $87.13, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EXR or pass.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare EXR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 26.14 for Extra Space Storage Inc., while the value 27.32 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.33 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 3.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EXR in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EXR by 0.66% in the first quarter, owning 10.49 million shares of EXR stocks, with the value of $926.05 million after the purchase of an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in EXR shares changed 2.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 8.63 million shares of company, all valued at $761.19 million after the acquisition of additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter.

PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $344.6 million, and APG Asset Management US, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $311.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.53 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Principal Global Investors LLC increased their position by 0.33% during the first quarter, now owning 3.47 million EXR shares, now holding the value of $306.08 million in EXR with the purchase of the additional 235,898 shares during the period of the last quarter.